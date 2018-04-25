WMATA Unveils Big Plans for West Falls Church Metro

In a presentation to a Fairfax County citizens task force this week, the first since filing a report with the County Planning Commission in December, representatives of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA) outlined a massive mixed use development project for its 24 acres by the West Falls Church Metro station. “The high-level WMATA development and government personnel representatives gave every indication they will aggressively pursue this plan,” Falls Church City Councilman David Snyder reported to the News-Press Wednesday.

“The proposal would change all residential uses now allowed on the site to mixed use with up to 150,000 square feet of office, 500 multi-family and townhouse residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail. It would increase allowable height limits up to 65 and 85 feet. Snyder remarked. In the context of earlier revelations about the secretive nature of the submission, including lack of any information sharing or collaboration with Falls Church’s efforts to develop 10 acres next door, Snyder said, “This is no placeholder. Instead, it is a knife in the back of both the City of Falls Church and neighbors. It is an unacceptable back of the hand response to our collective advocacy and monetary support of Metro.”

