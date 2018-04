THE BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS of production season are finally coming to an end as George Mason High School Theatre students prepare to put on their final performance of the school year, “Metamorphoses.” The play is adapted from the Roman poet Ovid’s observations of the human condition. The play debuts tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

