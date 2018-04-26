Special Book Reading by Author at Doodlehopper

Residents can visit Doodlehopper 4 Kids (234 W. Broad St., Falls Church) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 29 for a special reading of “The Starr Student: A Happy Tale from the Goofy Newfie” by author Stephanie Kwisnek, and main character, Starr.

The vibrant and educational work follows Starr as she goes to school to learn how to become a therapy dog, but Starr soon finds out that not everything can be fun and games. The book incorporates an anti-bullying message that resonates with children. Following the reading, everyone can meet Starr and receive her “pawtograph.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments