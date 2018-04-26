Special Populations at F.C. City Schools Grow Larger
The nature and needs of Falls Church students served by Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) have changed dramatically in the past year.
Although the division grew by a net six students from last year to this year, during that same time, the number of student identifications for Special Population services rose by 74, a significant increase in students needing special services.
During a School Board work session presentation Tuesday night, curriculum administrators and teachers shared the Multi-Tiered System of Support inside FCCPS classrooms meeting the needs of the economically disadvantaged, English Language Learners and Special Education students.