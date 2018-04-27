One More Page Books Celebrates Bookish Holiday

Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) marks its fourth year of celebrating independent bookstores nationwide on Saturday, April 28, with literary parties around the country. Last year participating bookstores saw an average increase in sales of 200 percent on Independent Bookstore Day, with some stores up as much as 1000 percent over their average Saturday sales in April. One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) celebrates IBD with the return of their highly popular Bookseller Bake-off at 3 p.m. when booksellers vie for votes for the most delicious treats and with a special event at 6 p.m. featuring “Ask the Boozy Booksellers” where its YouTube star book reviewers bring their show to the store to answer literary questions and give book recommendations. Throughout the day, customers are invited to participate in an in-store scavenger hunt, selfie station and hourly giveaways. “Independent Bookstore Day is a time to have fun with our customers and thank them for supporting us. We like to be at the store all day long so we don’t miss anything or anyone!” says Eileen McGervey, owner of One More Page Books.

One More Page Books will also offer exclusive day-of merchandise created especially for Independent Bookstore Day by major publishers and authors. Since its inception in 2014, more than 200 authors have demonstrated their support for independent bookstores by donating work for Bookstore Day. This year’s items include a Colson Whitehead “Fight the Power” Utility Pouch; “The Book Club Journal” which includes reading lists from David Sedaris, John Waters, Lauren Groff and Stephen King; Julia Child and Anthony Bourdain-themed Literary Tea Towels and an exclusive Harry Potter giveaway in celebration of the book’s 20th anniversary.

