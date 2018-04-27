City Public Works Dept. Hosts Art Competition

The City of Falls Church’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is celebrating National Public Works Week (May 20-26) with an art contest. Middle school students who live in or go to school in the City of Falls Church are invited to create a piece of art that conveys the theme, “What is Public Works?”

One winner will be selected to present their design at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 14. The winner will also be invited to ride in a DPW vehicle in the 2018 Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 28. The grand prize also includes gift cards to local restaurants Ireland’s Four Provinces and Clare and Don’s Beach Shack.

All designs must be original, in JPEG format, and received by DPW by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2. Entries must include a signed artwork release. Entries should be emailed to lmarquetti@fallschurchva.gov (subject line: Public Works Art Contest by [name]) or mailed on a USB or CD to City of Falls Church, Department of Public Works, Attn: Lonnie Marquetti, 300 Park Ave., Falls Church, Virginia, 22046. Entries may be dropped off in person to 400 N. Washington St., Ste. 110, Falls Church. For the full list of rules and the artwork release, please visit fallschurchva.gov/DPW.

