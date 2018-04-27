F.C. Arts Feature Over 100 Artists in Next 2 Months

In the biggest Falls Church Arts event of the year, 111 artists from the area will exhibit their works in two upcoming all-member shows at the Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St., Falls Church). Opening night is Saturday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m., when 56 accomplished and emerging artists will be in the spotlight at the gallery. That show, which includes artists with last names beginning A-K, will run until May 27.

On June 2, another 55 artists will be celebrated on opening night of the second show at 7:30 p.m. in the downtown gallery. Those artworks from artists with last names beginning L-Z will be exhibited until July 8.

Gallery hours are changing at the request of many visitors.

The new hours for the exhibits are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

