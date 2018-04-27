Gyms & Fitness Centers for Kids in the F.C. Area

By Patricia Leslie

Parents, don’t let your child languish this summer. Turn off the television and computers and get your kids moving.

Exercise is linked to better test results, heightened creativity, and easier learning since more blood flows to the brain. Research shows that more active children build self confidence and self esteem, improve their social skills through team playing and relieve stress and anxiety.

Children who are inactive can become inactive adults who may gain weight and become obese like almost 40 percent of adults and 20 percent of children are classified now.

Many area centers offer summer camps and classes for children with martial arts, swimming, dance, tennis, yoga and more including fitness centers like these listed below.

The Little Gym of Falls Church (7395C Lee Highway, Falls Church)

The Little Gym of Falls Church is the exclusive area home for Lego-based activities with active classes for children from four months to 12 years and summer camps which begin June 18 with physical activity, arts and crafts.

For more information, contact 703-207-4684 or tlgfallschurchva@thelittlegym.com or visit thelittlegym.com/fallschurchVA

Jumping Joeys (402 W. Broad St., #200, Falls Church)

Jumping Joeys welcomes toddler and younger children with obstacles courses, slides, and inflatables to bounce on. Socks are required or purchase onsite. Reservations, highly recommended.

For more information, contact 703-528-5867 or david@jjbounce.com or visit jjbounce.com

LCF Kids (150 S. Washington St. #100, Falls Church)

LCF (Life Changing Fitness) Kids is for children with special needs and their siblings. Therapeutic summer camps with team sports will help develop sporting and social skills.

For more information, contact 703-909-7971 or email info@lcfkids.com or visit lcfkids.com

24 Hour Fitness (1000 E. Broad St., Falls Church)

24 Hour Fitness has a Kids’ Club with games, crafts and active play for children aged 6 months through 11 years while mom and dad get fit.

For more information, contact 571-533-3608 or visit 24hourfitness.com

Functional Fitness VA (350 S. Washington St., 2nd Floor, Falls Church)

Functional Fitness VA has a “Lil Ninjas” class for ages 5 – 12 every Sunday from 9:30 –10:25 a.m. with crawling, jumping, running, rolling, hanging and climbing.

For more information, contact 703-241-2156 or functionalfitnessva@gmail.com or visit functionalfitnessva.com

My Gym McLean (6825-A Tennyson Drive, McLean)

My Gym McLean is designed for children 6 weeks thru 10 years of age with structured, age-appropriate weekly classes that incorporate music, dance, relays, games, special rides, gymnastics, sports and more.

For more information, contact 571-565-3448 or McLean@mygym.com or visit mygym.com/mclean

