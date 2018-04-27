Longfellow Middle Wins 7th Straight Science Olympiad

Longfellow Middle School captured its seventh consecutive Virginia Science Olympiad Tournament title in Division B.The team has earned the right to represent Virginia at the national tournament at Colorado State University May 18 and 19.

Out of 25 events, the Longfellow team placed in the top ten in every event but one, and finished first in 11 events.

Longfellow team members are Victoria Chen, Emma Cox, Michael Danilov, Michelle Du, Pulak Dugar, Jessica Feng, Grace Guan, Evan Guo, Keira Hansen, Zayya Htut, Ethan Hu, Connor Humphreys, Pratyush Jaishanker, Kyuree Kim, Harry Kim, Pranav Kuruba, Elaine Li, Isaac Lin, Mikahil Mints, Faraz Mirza, Akshan Sameullah, Benoy Sen, Riley Turk, Alison Wan, Andy Wang, Victoria Wang, Gabriel Witkop, Kaiden Wu, Sanne Wu and Manda Xie.

