Wu-Rorrer Wins Presidency Of Tech & Engineering Assoc.

Falls Church City Public Schools extends its congratulations to Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s technology, engineering and robotics teacher Ray Wu-Rorrer for his election as President-Elect of the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association.

Beginning at the end of July, Wu-Rorrer will add working with the group’s leadership to help strengthen technology and engineering education for all learners to his day job teaching in FCCPS.

