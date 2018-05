Dulin United Methodist’s (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) choir and ensembles (kid’s choir, Chancel Ringers, women’s ensemble and more) will be having a concert on Sunday, May 6 at 4 p.m. titled “Faithfulness”

Proceeds from the concert will go toward benefiting the mission trip to ASP Ministries, which works to make warmer, safer and drier homes for Appalachian families.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments