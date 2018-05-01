Crime Report: 8-Week Old Puppy Stolen at Eden Center

A Shih Tzu puppy was stolen by a woman at Eden Center last Thursday according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today. Police report the victim had four eight-week-old Shih Tzu puppies at Eden Center when the suspect, described as an Asian female, asked to holw one of them. While the victim was distracted, the suspect then disappeared with the puppy. Police are currently continuing the investigation.

In other crime, there were two incidents of marijuana possession, two arrests for drunk in public, one DUI and a 18-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for tampering with a car on W. Rosemary Lane.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 23 – 29, 2018

Drinking in Public, 200 blk S Washington St, Apr 23, 12:44 AM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Drinking in Public.

Unauthorized Use, 455 S Maple Ave (Pearson Square), Apr 23, 2:41 AM, an incident of unauthorized use of a vehicle by a known suspect was reported. A warrant was obtained and is pending service.

Drunk in Public, S Washington St/Annandale Rd, Apr 23, 7:56 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug Violation, 320 N Washington St (Madison Park), Apr 24, 8:44 PM, a male, 26, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drug Violation, 100 blk Rowell Ct, Apr 25, 9:24 AM, a male, 23, of Leesburg, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drunk in Public, 300 blk W Broad St, Apr 25, 6:01 PM, a male, 54, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and issued a summons for Drinking in Public.

Drug Violation, 1000 blk N Roosevelt St, Apr 25, 7:12 AM, a male, 25, of Baltimore, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense.

Larceny, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Apr 26, 3:15 PM, suspect, described as an Asian female, asked if she could hold one of four 8-week old Shih Tzu puppies being held by victim. While victim was distracted, suspect disappeared with the puppy. Investigation continues.

Tampering with Auto, 400 blk W Rosemary Ln, Apr 27, 12:36 AM, witnesses observed an individual rummaging through a parked car. A male, 18, of Falls Church, was arrested for Tampering With Auto.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Cafe), Apr 27, 1:14 PM, a male, 44, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk N Lee St, Apr 27, 7:18 PM, a male, 25, of Lanham, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

OTHER

Apr 24, 05:30 AM, a male, 55, of Centreville, VA, was arrested by Leesburg PD, on a City of Falls Church Felony warrant for Failure to Return Bailed Vehicle.

