F.C. Pit Stop for Ride to Work Day May 18

The City of Falls Church will host an official pit stop for the 2018 Bike to Work Day, held this year on Friday. May 18. Over 18,000 area commuters are expected to bike that day, celebrating bicycling as a “clean, fun, and healthy way to get to work.” Falls Church will host one of over 100 pit stops throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with refreshments and raffles.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., cyclists can stop by the City’s pit stop at the intersection of the W&OD Trail at Little Falls Street to enjoy free food, beverages, demonstrations, and a chance to win bicycle swag. All who register in advance will receive a free t-shirt at the pit stop of their choice.

For more information and to register, visit www.biketoworkmetrodc.org.

