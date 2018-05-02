On-Street Parking Planned for N. Maple

About a dozen new public parking spaces are being planned by the City of Falls Church along the first two blocks of N. Maple Street on the west side of the road and a few along Park Avenue west of N. Maple, the City’s Economic Development Authority was told at its meeting Tuesday night. The added spaces will be added simply by removing the existing centerline on the street, said Becky Witsman of the City’s Economic Development Office. The plan is also intended to assuage concerns that a pocket park planned for the 100 block of West Broad will take up valuable parking spaces.

With the on-street option, there will be a net increase of 15 parking slots, according to Kim Callahan of the City’s public works department in charge of planning for the pocket park, whose final approval is due to come before the F.C. City Council in late July.

