F.C. Receives 6 Bids on Initial Offer for West Falls Church Development

The City of Falls Church announced today that six responses to the West Falls Church Economic Development Project request for conceptual proposals were received before the deadline Tuesday. The City also announced that the proposals will be posted to the City’s website by May 15, save for any proprietary information.

“We look forward to reviewing the ideas and concepts brought forward by the private development community for the 10 acre site,” said City Manager Wyatt Shields. “It takes considerable time and effort to put these proposals together and we are very appreciative of the quality and number of proposals received.”

An evaluation committee will review the conceptual proposals received and make a recommendation on the finalists to the City Council in June. The City will issue a Request for Detailed Proposals (RFDP) and invite one or more of the six teams to respond with detailed proposals. The City intends to make a final selection by the autumn of 2018.

The timeline calls for a final land lease or sale agreement for the 10 acres in May 2019 prior to issuance of construction bonds for the George Mason High School (GMHS) project. The private development would then start construction in the fall of 2021 after the new GMHS is complete. The process is being coordinated with the high school construction process through the Campus Coordinating Committee, which includes representatives from the City Council, School Board, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority, Falls Church Educational Association and PTA.

Responses to the request for conceptual proposals were received from the following:

Comstock WFC, LLC

Davis, Carter, Scott, Ltd.

James G. Davis Construction Corporation

LandDesign, Inc.

Gorove/Slade Associates, Inc

EYA, LLC

PN Hoffman

Regency Centers

Torti Gallas + Partners

Walter L. Phillips, Inc.

MuniCap, Inc.

Baskin Jackson, Lasso, PC

Fivesquares Development

EDENS

Cunningham Quill Architects, PLLC

Wiles Mensch Corp.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Clark Construction Group

Mason Greens LLC (Republic Family of Companies)

Perkins Eastman

James G. Davis Construction Corporation

Stanmore Associates

McGuireWoods Consulting

Lee & Associates

Walter L. Phillips, Inc.

Toll Brothers

Nova Ventures, Inc.

Wells & Associates

Capstone Development

Rushmark WFC, LLC

Hitt Contracting, Inc.

Gensler Architecture, Design & Planning, P.C.

Dewberry Engineers, Inc.

Gorove/Slade Associates, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Walsh, Colucci, Lebeley & Walsh, P.C.

SCD Acquisitions Mid Atlantic, LLC (Skansa USA Commercial Development, Inc.)

Antunovich Associates

