Falls Church Physical Trainer Thomas Abbey Dies

Thomas Abbey, a popular young physical trainer in Falls Church for well over a decade, died early Tuesday following a lengthy illness, his wife has reported online. Abbey was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the fall of 2016. He began working in Falls Church at Vantage Fitness and then he and Kavon Atabaki of F.C. founded Functional Fitness, a physical training facility in downtown F.C. Abbey leaves his wife, Alyssa Abbey, and two children, Caleb and Brendan.

There are no plans for a memorial service, according to his wife. She wrote yesterday, “We will not be holding any services for Tom per his wishes…Tom loved to live life to the fullest and he would be happy to see his friends and family honor him in the same way. Celebrate his life by doing something you absolutely love and enjoy.”

