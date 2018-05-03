Model UN Team Ends Year With Strong Final Conference

The Mary Ellen Henderson MIddle School and George Mason High School Model UN teams participated in their last conference of the season with their group of delegates competing in nine different committees. They were debating issues ranging from drug trafficking in the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) to disease and food scarcity in Jamestown, 1619.

Congratulations go to Estelle Timar-Wilcox who won an Honorable Mention for her portrayal of the Director of the Catalan Health Service in a simulated Catalan Independence Conference and to Meghan Murphy who won the coveted Best Delegate gavel for her portrayal of Senator Lindsey Graham in a mock Department of Health and Human Services Committee meeting.

