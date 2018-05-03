Spring Celebration & Plant Sale Set for Sunday

On Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Glencarlyn Branch Library Community Garden, (300 S. Kensington St., Arlington) will be hosting its Spring Celebration and Plant Sale.

The event will feature a wide range of plants cultivated at the garden, as well as native plants from Hill House Nursery and blooming plants and herbs from Country Gardens. Logs inoculated with mushroom spores, compost tea, local honey and other nature related products will also be for sale in time for Mother’s Day. Master Gardeners will be available to help with plant selection and garden-related questions. Free. For more information, call 703-228-6414 or email either mgarlalex@gmail.com or glencarlynlibrarygarden@gmail.com.

