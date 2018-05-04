Amadeus Concerts Hosts Mother’s Day Performance

This all-star ensemble brings a Mother’s Day performance with the bright and brassy sounds of Broadway on Sunday, May 13 at 4 p.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean). Artistic director Phil Snedecor brings his arrangements in the distinctive Radio City style.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments