CHARMAINE BARR was surprised last week with the announcement that she was named Falls Church City Public Schools’ Support Staff of the Year award. Barr, who’s been an FCCPS bus driver for the past 26 years, has a had a landmark year as she was also one a few bus drivers nationwide to lend input to Kate McMullan’s children’s book, “I’m Smart!” that was published last year.

