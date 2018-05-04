F.C. Schools’ Celebration of Excellence Set for May 10

Interested students, parents and community members are encouraged to join the celebration of Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year nominees, as well as Business in Education (BIE) Partners in Education on Thursday, May 10 at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). The reception begins at 4:15 p.m. and the recognition will follow at 5 p.m. This celebration is guaranteed to bring laughter and tears, as staff, students and parents share words of appreciation for some of Falls Church City Public Schools’ finest. All are welcome.

