Local Businesses Recognized for Commitment to Schools

The Business in Education Partnership (BIE) announced the recognition of seven community partners in appreciation of their ongoing commitment to working in partnership with Falls Church City Public School (FCCPS) teachers, students and parents.

They are listed as follows:

The Virginia School Board Association Business Honor Roll — Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church; Todd Hitt, Kiddar Capital CEO and Markon Solutions

Falls Church Honored Partners — Dexter Industries; Envision Experience; Plaka Grill and “Rookie of the Year,” The Kensington Falls Church

Businesses will be honored as a part of the FCCPS Celebration of Excellence held on Thursday, May 10 at 4:15 p.m. at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments