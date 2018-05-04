Local Post-Grads Awarded New Academic Distinctions

Two local siblings have just finished significant milestones in their post graduate careers.

In December 2017, Seth Ensign, George Mason class of 2008, was awarded his PhD in Chemistry from University of Illinois. He is currently in a post-doc position at Goodyear in Akron, Ohio.

In April 2018, Aleeya Ensign, George Mason class of 2011, was awarded her MA in Counseling from Northwestern University. She is currently a counselor in Boston, Massachusetts.

