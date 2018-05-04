Variety of Vendors to Participate in McLean Day

Crepes, empanadas, lobster, halal gyros, pizza, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, funnel cakes, shaved ice and ice cream are just a few of the many food offerings to be found at McLean Day 2018. Patrons can pick up a snack, a full, nutritious meal and delicious desserts while at the event. The festival will be held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at Lewinsville Park (1659 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) McLean Day is produced by the McLean Community Center. Admission is free.

The vendors are as follows — Crepe Love, LLC; Empanadas de Mendoza; Oasis Concessions; Red Hook Lobster Pound; McLean Rotary Club; Ride Concession Trailers; Scoops 2U; Tasty Kebab Gyro, Inc. and The Big Cheese.

For more information, visit mcleancenter.org/specialevents.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments