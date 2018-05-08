Crime Report: Phone Threats, Littering & Hit and Runs

This week’s crime report is highlighted by five hit and runs, two citations for marijuana possession, a bicycle stolen from a rack on a vehicle, littering and threats over the phone.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 30 to May 6, 2018

Hit and Run, 1300 blk S Washington St, Apr 30, victim reported that on Apr 27 between 6 and 8:30 PM, her vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s parking lot), Apr 30, between 4 and 4:18 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Café), Apr 30, 8:11 PM, a male, 49, of Vienna, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Threats Over the Phone, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, May 1, 11:34 AM, an incident of threats over the phone was reported.

Hit and Run, 111 Park Ave (parking lot), May 2, 1:55 PM, witness observed a blue minivan knock a parked motorcycle to the ground and then leave the area.

Drug Violation, 6763 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot), May 3, 1:08 AM, a male, 34, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drug Violation, 400 blk S Maple Ave, May 3, 10:16 PM, a male, 41, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Littering, Tinner Hill/S Washington St, May 4, 8:18 AM, a male, 45, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Littering.

Hit and Run, W Broad St/N Maple Ave, May 4, 8:41 PM, a Chevy Suburban struck a Toyota Corolla passing through the intersection. Struck vehicle did not stop.

Larceny from Vehicle, 800 blk Villa Ridge Rd, May 4, between 5:30 and 8 PM a bicycle was taken from a vehicle’s bike rack.

Hit and Run, S Maple Ave/ W Annandale Rd, May 5, 8:45 AM, black VW Jetta struck by unknown gold SUV which failed to stop. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 400 blk W Broad St, May 5, 10:51 AM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Café), May 6, 12:08 AM, a male, 43, of Silver Spring, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

OTHER

May 4, 12:25 AM, a female, 20, of Ashburn, VA, was arrested by Fairfax County PD, on a City of Falls Church Capias for Failure to Appear. Underlying charges were Giving False Report to Police Officer and Obstruction of Justice.

