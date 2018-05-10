Escape Room Arlington Opens in June 1

Richmond based Ravenchase Adventures has announced the opening date of its latest escape room venture: Escape Room Arlington. On Friday, June 1, Escape Room Arlington will become the Arlington area’s first escape room, joining the Richmond and Herndon locations in the Ravenchase family. Doors will open at 11 a.m. at its new location (2301 Columbia Pike Suite C, Arlington). Potential players are encouraged to book beforehand at EscapeRoomArlington.com and to check the Escape Room Arlington Facebook page for special grand opening offers.

Escape Room Arlington has created 4 unique escape room experiences that will challenge players’ minds until the very end. Artifacts, clues, cryptic symbols and unexpected interactive materials used in each room guide players through their adventures. Only the wiliest, most coordinated teams will escape to the other side.

Escape Room Arlington will launch with two of the four planned themed rooms for the space. These opening rooms are “Mind Trap” and “Glitch.” They will be followed by “What’s in the Attic?” which launches later in June and “Black Valve Laboratory” launching in the summer.

