F.C.’s Lopez Officially Ties The Knot

Falls Church City resident, Mary Louise Lopez, would like to announce the marriage of her son James Lopez McMahon to Efrem McCurdy Lee, son of the late Sarah Lee of North Carolina.

The couple was married on Sept. 1, 2017, but recently exchanged vows with close family and friends in attendance at the Falls Church Hilton Garden Inn.

The wedding was officiated by Reverend Michelle Nickens of the Washington Plaza Baptist Church in Reston, VA.

James and Efrem plan an escape to California for their honeymoon.

