FIRSTfriday Sees Mayor, Featured Artist and Girl Scouts in Attendance

FIRSTfriday of Falls Church event at Art and Frame of Falls Church with City Mayor David Tarter, City resident and artist Lynn Nguyen by her exhibit entitled Abstract Flow Art and showing throughout the month of May, along with Girl Scout Troop 1109 from St. James Catholic School in attendance fundraising to support Smile Train, an organization that provides life changing cleft palate surgery to impoverished children around the globe.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments