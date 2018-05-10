Jefferson’s Epstein Wins Beginning Teacher Award

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) recognized Thomas Jefferson Elementary fourth grade teacher, Larkin Epstein, the recipient of the Apple Federal Credit Union Education Foundation Beginning Teacher Award.

Teachers in their second or third year of teaching are eligible to apply for the award. Applicants reflected on challenges and successes in the classroom.

Epstein is finishing her second year of teaching. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from Marymount University.

In her application, Epstein wrote about the importance of getting to know all of her students. She wrote, “Building relationships is the most important aspect of teaching.” She makes sure to have at least one non-academic related conversation with each student every day, so that students know “you are their ally, not just their teacher.”

She also wrote about the importance of being a lifelong learner. “No matter how planned you may be for a lesson, often it can go not as planned, so you must adjust at any point…As a teacher, you are also a learner.”

Epstein believes in the importance of collaboration with colleagues and families. She wrote, “I have learned that teaching is about teamwork.”

Epstein will be recognized at the FCCPS Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, May 10 at 4:15 p.m. in Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

