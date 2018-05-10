Mason Boys Lax Celebrates Senior Night

George Mason High School’s boys lacrosse team celebrated its senior night during its May 3 home game against Woodgrove High School.

Despite a hard fight, the Mustangs fell 9-8 in overtime to the visiting Wolverines. Though the near-victory had a silver lining that in three previous years against Woodgrove, Mason was outscored 49-5, so last week’s result was marked improvement for the program.

Many of the senior athletes started playing for Mason in 8th grade and have carried on through their senior year. At the end of last week, they were cheered and applauded during their Senior Night celebration. The seniors that were honored include (from left to right in photo above) Finn Roou, Christian Ross, Reed Bond, Craig Hagigh, John Gilligan, Ethan Rosenberger, Will Gaskins, Mitch McKeon, Henry Casillas, Jack Bandy, Daniel Ross, Cyril Contessa and Elliott Levri.

