National Senior Health & Fitness Day on May 30

RSVP Northern Virginia, The Northern Virginia Senior Olympics and The Fairfax County Park Authority are teaming up to celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 30 at the Providence RECenter (7525 Marc Dr., Falls Church).

All seniors 55-years-young or greater will enjoy free admission to the park courtesy of the RECenter. RSVP volunteer specialist Carly Hubicki will be on hand from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. conducting mini-orientations and will be sharing information on the health benefits of senior volunteering. RSVP, which is a program of Volunteer Fairfax, Volunteer Arlington and Volunteer Alexandria, has more than 200 opportunities to choose from.

The celebration will also kick off registration for the 2018 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO). The NVSO, in its 36th year, will start competition Saturday, Sept. 15, but registration begins at the park on May 30.

RSVP will again be the official volunteer partner for the games and will be seeking more than 100 volunteers to support this event.

Providence RECenter will offer a free exercise class for seniors and a demonstration of the newest NVSO event, a game developed right here in Fairfax County, Beach Ball Wallyball. Beach Ball Wallyball is a senior friendly sport that was created in Fairfax County. The one-hour event is free and open to the public.

RSVP is the region’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and older and provides individualized support to seniors seeking service opportunities in and around Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. RSVP volunteers help seniors age in place, they assist local veterans in need, and they help prepare communities for disasters. RSVP also recruits volunteers for various community events, including for the NVSO.

RSVP volunteers are provided flexible schedules, free accident and liability insurance while serving, optional mileage and meal reimbursement and are invited to volunteer group projects and social gatherings.

For more information on this event, please email RSVP Volunteer Specialist Carly Hubicki at chubicki@volunteerfairfax.org or call RSVP at 703-403-5360. To learn more about RSVP, visit rsvpnova.org.

