New Museum Dedicated to George C. Marshall

Marshall High School honored the school’s namesake, General George C. Marshall, with a commemoration of the Marshall Museum in honor of his life and legacy. The event included a ribbon cutting, museum tours and keynote speaker, Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham (U.S. Army), the first female Quartermaster General of the United States.The museum features an extensive view of Marshall’s life, from his upbringing in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to his many accomplishments and military service. Marshall served as the first five-star general in American military history, was Chief of Staff under Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman and served as Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense under Truman. International Baccalaureate math teacher Leslie Barnhart and history teachers Danielle Koehler and Rebecca Crawford led the planning of this event along with students from the Social Studies Honor Society.

