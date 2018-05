Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church) presents “Charlotte’s Web,” May 24 – June 17. A beguiling, new musical version of E.B. White’s classic story about Wilbur, the little pig who becomes famous with the help of his clever spider friend Charlotte. Performances Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

