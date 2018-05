IN MEMORY of Keegan, who died in mid-April. He always enjoyed his sunny spot on S. Virginia Ave. and strolling past all the shops up and down Broad Street. His walk was never complete without an attempt to walk in the automatic doors into Harris Teeter. Keegan spent his short time spreading love to his neighbors and sniffing every patch of Falls Church he walked by.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments