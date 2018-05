At the Fairfax County Annual Nurse’s Day Luncheon on May 4, the award for Nurse of the Year went to Aimee Simons for her excellence, including all her work with the Falls Church City Public Schools.

Jessie Thackrey Preschool director, Rachel Hamberger attended the event and was a part of the loud and long standing ovation for Simons’ speech.

