Grace Christian Gala Nets Over $100K in Auction
On Sunday, April 29 Grace Christian Academy (GCA) hosted its second annual gala, Go All In For Grace, at the McLean Hilton in Tysons Corner. The event, which featured a sit-down dinner as well as silent and live auctions, raised nearly $120,000 for the school which provides a superior education to a diverse student body.
The event’s co-chairs, Bruce and Kathi Eberle, celebrated the evening’s success, the proceeds from which will help support GCA’s tuition assistance program. “The motto of this school, which Kathi and I enthusiastically support, is Christ, College, Community. It has a tremendous track record of providing a high-performance education to students who would not otherwise have such an opportunity,” said Bruce Eberle, Chairman, Eberle Communications Group, one of the evening’s corporate sponsors.
Other sponsors include: Jerry and Kay Fischer, D&D Unlimited, Alliance-Bernstein, Glen and Teresa Thomas, MDI Imaging, Fran Martin, Ed and Karen Keller, Carl and Roberta Berquist, Paul and Tammy Cali, Julie and Walter Crain, Direct Mail Processors, Thrivent Financial-Dulles Group, Margaret and Carlyle Gregory, The Jean Foster Family, Dave and Chris Metzger, Chris and Leslie Vojta, William Griffiths, Kingdom Workers, and Church Mutual Insurance.