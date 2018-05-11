Pine Spring Student Wins Doodle4Google Competition
Sarah Gomez-Lane, a first grader at Pine Spring Elementary School in Falls Church was surprised on May 3 with a school assembly put on by Google announcing her selection as one of 53 state/territory winners in the Doodle4Google competition. Gomez-Lane’s “Dino Doodle” was inspired by her favorite dinosaurs and her dream of being a paleontologist. She had a lucky break on the last day for submitting contest entries, when schools were closed due to heavy winds and power outages at home kept her from being distracted by television.