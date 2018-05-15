Crime Report: Stolen Bikes, Shopping Carts & a Donation Jar

Lots of larcenies in the City of Falls Church last week, including two bicycles, a 7-Eleven donation jar and shopping carts, according to the latest crime report released Tuesday.

A tour bike was stolen from the bike storage area at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill while a mountain bike was stolen from a building on Chanel Terrace. Last Tuesday, a suspect grabbed the donation jar from the 7-Eleven on N. West St. and fled in a dark colored SUV and on Wednesday, two women were cited for stealing shopping carts from Good Fortune Supermarket.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 7 – 13, 2018

Larceny from Building, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), May 7, 9:16 AM, victim reported that a brown 2011 Trek Cross Tour bicycle was taken from the Bike Storage area sometime after March 28.

Drunk in Public, 201 S Washington St (7-11), May 7, 3:13 PM, a male, 33, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Larceny from Building, 100 blk Chanel Terrace, between 6:30 PM, May 5 and 2 PM, May 6, a red Specialized Rockhopper men`s mountain bike was taken by an unknown suspect.

Drug Violation, 400 blk S Washington St, May 7, 7:27 PM, a male, 26, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Commercial Burglary, 102 E Annandale Rd (Top Class Barber Shop), May 7, 11:25 PM, responding to a commercial alarm, officers discovered a glass door was shattered and items of value were taken. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 110 N West St (7-11), May 8, 2:47 AM, suspect, described as a black male, stocky build, wearing a gray short sleeved shirt and dark hat, grabbed a donation jar and fled the scene in a dark colored SUV, possibly an Explorer. Last seen speeding North on N West St.

Larceny from Vehicle, 344 W Broad St (Starbucks parking lot), May 8, between 10:20 and 10:30 AM, a laptop was stolen from the front seat of an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny, 800 blk S Washington St, May 9, 8:47 AM, a female, 33, and a female, 43, both of no fixed address, were issued summonses for removal of shopping carts from Good Fortune Supermarket.

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser Permanente parking garage), May 9, between 9:30 and 10:30 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle causing its air bags to deploy. Suspect vehicle, which left the scene, described as a white SUV. Investigation continues.

Trespass, 201 S Washington St (7-11), May 10, 10:37 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespassing.

Destruction of Property, 900 blk Madison Ln, May 12, between midnight and 8:30 AM, unknown suspect shattered the rear windshield of a truck parked on the street.

Larceny from Building, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), May 12, victim reported that sometime during the last five months a Trek mountain bike was taken from a bike rack in the parking garage.

Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar & Grill), May 13, 1:55 AM, a male, 21, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

OTHER

May 8, 11:23 AM, 6701 Wilson Blvd (BP Station), a white 2015 Dodge Ram which had been reported stolen in Norfolk, VA, December, 2017, was recovered.

May 8, 4:44 PM, 100 blk S Oak St, a red Ducati 1098S motorcycle which had been reported stolen in Fairfax County on April 14, was recovered.

May 9, 08:40 AM, a male, 39, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Felony Hit and Run related to an incident which occurred May 5.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments