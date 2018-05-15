West Falls Church Conceptual Proposals Post to City of F.C. Website Today

The six responses to the West Falls Church Economic Development Project request for conceptual proposals are now posted for public viewing at www.fallschurchva.gov/WFC.

An evaluation committee has been assembled and held its first meeting last week to launch its review of the proposals received and will make a recommendation on the finalists to the City Council in June. The City will then issue a Request for Detailed Proposals (RFDP) and invite one or more of the six teams to respond with detailed proposals. The City intends to make a final selection by the autumn of 2018.

The timeline calls for a final land lease or sale agreement for the 10 acres in May 2019 prior to issuance of construction bonds for the George Mason High School project. The private development would then start construction in the fall of 2021 after the new school is complete. The process is being coordinated with the high school construction process through the Campus Coordinating Committee, which includes representatives from the City Council, School Board, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority, Falls Church Educational Association and PTA.

