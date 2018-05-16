F.C. Council Names 20 Students to Boards, Commissions
At Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting, the Council recognized 20 high school students as youth representatives to City boards, commissions and civic organizations as recommended by the Citizens for a Better City.
Those recognized and sworn in included Amanda Byrne, Raquel Dod, Finn Driggers, Sarah Fong, Kristen Hornbuckle, George Hoak, Evan Jones, Tania Del-Moral, Hien Nguyen, Katherine O’Neill, Sneha Parthasaranthy, Kaylee Stillwagoner, David Tarter, Sofia Heartney, Dominik Krotzer, Sameer Miglani, Ella Reithinger, Kathryn Siemer, Elisabeth Snyder and Grace Tarpgaard.