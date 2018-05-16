You are here: Home » News » F.C. Council Names 20 Students to Boards, Commissions

F.C. Council Names 20 Students to Boards, Commissions

May 16, 2018 5:53 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

SWORN IN AT MONDAY’S Falls Church City Council meeting were high school students who’ve volunteered and were vetted to serve on City boards and commissions in the coming fiscal year. The initiative of the Citizens for a Better City has drawn more and more student volunteers each year since its inception four years ago. (Photo: News-Press)

At Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting, the Council recognized 20 high school students as youth representatives to City boards, commissions and civic organizations as recommended by the Citizens for a Better City.

Those recognized and sworn in included Amanda Byrne, Raquel Dod, Finn Driggers, Sarah Fong, Kristen Hornbuckle, George Hoak, Evan Jones, Tania Del-Moral, Hien Nguyen, Katherine O’Neill, Sneha Parthasaranthy, Kaylee Stillwagoner, David Tarter, Sofia Heartney, Dominik Krotzer, Sameer Miglani, Ella Reithinger, Kathryn Siemer, Elisabeth Snyder and Grace Tarpgaard.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+