Mason High Nominated for 10 Cappies

Last fall’s George Mason High School production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” has received a record number of 10 award nominations by the National Capital Area Critic awards, the Cappies, a program by which high school students review high school theatrical productions and make award presentations every year. This year’s awards will be announced at a sold-out gala at the Kennedy Center concert hall on June 10.

Nominated for their roles in the “Spamalot” production have been Jack Evans, Sarah Fong, Sofia Heartney and Caroline Russell for sound, Victoria Bysfield and Josh Reitinger for props (including the cow over the transom, we presume), the acting ensemble of Arthur, Patsy and the Knights of the Round Table, featured actor Jasper Litton, male dancer Michael Curtin, comic actress Clara Curtin, supporting actor Will Langan, lead actor Miles Jackson, song “His Name is Lancelot” and best musical for the whole show.

