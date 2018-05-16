Unanimous F.C. Council Votes for $518,839 New Appropriations

The Falls Church City Council voted unanimously to amend the current Fiscal Year 2018 budget to reflect new grants and other revenues received and anticipated, to transfer appropriations between departments and capital improvement programs, and use committed capital reserves to continue to fund the economic development phase of the West End campus project.

The appropriations totaled $518,839 funded by restricted grants ($44,839), debt proceeds ($310,000), sale of surplus equipment, furniture and fixtures ($54,000), liability insurance claim ($60,000) and committed capital reserves ($50,000).

