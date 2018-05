ASSEMBLING TO CELEBRATE the graduation of Travis Benton from the University of California at Berkeley last weekend was this crowd of family and friends. Left to right: (front row) News-Press owner Nicholas Benton, Travis Benton, Alex Goodman and (second row) Jeannie Benton, Mark Pandiscio, Greg Mehlhaff, Fernando Souper, Allison Berry, Jean-Michel Hoffman, Judy Benton and Chris Benton.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments