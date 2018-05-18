City’s Environmental Council Hosts Panel on May 24

The City of Falls Church Environmental Sustainability Council (ESC) will host a panel discussion entitled “West Falls Church Economic Development Project: Opportunities for Sustainable Stormwater and Energy Infrastructure.” The panel will take place on Thursday, May 24 at the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) library from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

As a follow-up to the ESC’s February panel discussion on sustainable development at the West Falls Church site, this panel will go into more depth on two important environmental impacts and opportunities:

Sustainable stormwater capture — how can trees, rain gardens and other sustainable landscaping practices be integrated into the site to capture stormwater and provide green spaces for the community?

Sustainable energy infrastructure — how can this site be designed to maximize energy efficiency, use renewable energy sources and ensure the resilience of energy supply?

ESC’s expert panelists are: Robert Goo, Environmental Protection Specialist from EPA’s Office of Wetlands, Oceans and Watersheds; Maureen Holman, DC Water’s Sustainability Chief; Mark Bailey, Senior Business Development Manager from WGL Energy and Bill Updike, Principal, Integral Group.

Sustainable infrastructure has the potential to create value and reduce risks for this project and the City as a whole — and must be included at the earliest stages of project planning to be effective. All are encouraged to attend. Contact Cory Weiss, ESC Chair, at cafirestone@gmail.com with any questions.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments