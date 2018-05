David and Adrienne of W. Broad St recently adopted 3 year old Tiberius from the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation. He’s the purrfect dissertation cat for Adrienne, loving to snuggle and play during writing breaks, and runs to greet David at the door every day after work. After only 3 weeks they can’t imagine life without him. What a pawsitive impact he’s had on his new family!

