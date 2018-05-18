Haycock Students Take 1st at History Competition

Students from four Fairfax County public schools won awards at the 2018 Virginia History Day competition, based on the theme Conflict and Compromise in History. Two student teams and an individual student captured first place awards in their categories.

A group of students from Haycock Elementary School were one of the first place winners that included Tyler Fontenot, Hollis Freeman, Conor Patton and Victor Van Vranken for their Junior Group Exhibit, “The Heaviest Compromise Dropped on a Conflict.”

