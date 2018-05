THOMAS JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY students competed in a nationwide math competition called MathCon in Chicago on May 5, with some students receiving honorable mentions, bronze and gold medals as well one being crowned a national champion. (Back Row, from elft to right): Torey Fay (5th grade teacher), Alex Vennebush, Eli Vennebush, Ashwin Colby, Christopher Draper, Heidi Lang (ACE teacher). (Front Row): Abby Fred, Mya Tahiri, Elliot Lam.

