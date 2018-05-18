McLean American Legion Holds Memorial Day Service

McLean Post 270 of the American Legion will conduct their annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Garden at McLean High School (1633 Davidson Rd., McLean) adjacent to the school’s flag poles and the Davidson Rd. main entrance. All are welcome.

Special guests have been invited including: Dranesville’s District Supervisor, State Delegates and Senators, the McLean High School Principal and Fairfax County Police and Fire departments.

U.S. military veterans from Post 270, and around the area, and those that have fought in U.S. wars from World War II are also invited to attend. A special treat this year will be a contingent of the famous Rolling Thunder motorcycle group.

The service will be followed by an open house reception at the Post Home (1355 Balls Hill Rd., McLean) from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free parking is available adjacent to the ceremony.

For more information please contact Don Kimble, Post Adjutant at 703-356-8259.

