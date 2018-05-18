Senior Reflections Ceremony Slated for June 10

Interested residents are encouraged to save the date for the Senior Reflections ceremony, held in the George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) auditorium on Sunday, June 10, at 5 p.m.

The ceremony is designed and staged by seniors and usually features musical pieces, readings and other words of reflection provided by the graduating class.

Students gather voluntarily to partake in each other’s company and reflect on their school experiences.

The seniors welcome family members and others in the school community to attend. Volunteers are needed to help with set up and decorations, to serve food and to help with clean up.

If interested, visit Mason’s page at signupgenius.com to become a volunteer.

