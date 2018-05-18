Summer Concert Series Kicks Off in McLean in June

The Alden at the McLean Community Center’s 2018 Summer Sunday Concerts in the Park expand this year to include a “welcome, summer” concert on Sunday, June 3, and then seven concerts from July 1 – Aug. 12. These free concerts will begin at 5 p.m. in McLean Central Park (1468 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean). Free parking is available at Dolley Madison Library (1244 Oak Ridge Ave., McLean).

Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets are helping The Alden welcome summer back to McLean for the inaugural concert on June 3. The group’s Grammy award-winning album, “Home,” weaves together childhood memories with textured pop tunes. When he’s not touring, Kubart performs every weekday morning on NBC Universal’s Sprout Channel in the only live morning show for preschoolers or as the “tambourine guy” with Postmodern Jukebox.

